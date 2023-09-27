'If Kohli or any Indian cricketers get to know what you said': Sreesanth bashes New Zealand's Simon Doull for stat jibe

Remember when Simon Doull claimed that India doesn't fancy playing fearless cricket? The former New Zealand cricketer and commentator caused quite a stir with his outrageous remarks against Rohit Sharma and Co. in the lead-up to the ICC World Cup. Doull, a popular voice on the mic, stumped several cricket fans while weighing India's chances at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup.

Ex-India pacer Sreesanth has taken aim at Kane Williamson and Co. side with a blazing rant(Getty Images-AFP)

Two-time champions India will host the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. Team India last lifted the famous trophy when the Men In Blue hosted the ICC event back in 2011. Doull opined that India struggled to play fearless cricket at the right time of major tournaments. India were outplayed by Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup. Former skipper Virat Kohli openly admitted that forty-five minutes of bad cricket knocked India out of the World Cup in 2019.

Questioning Doull's statement about Team India, former India pacer Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth blasted New Zealand and claimed that the Kiwis just got lucky in the 2019 semi-finals. Williamson and Co. made a late comeback by removing an on-song MS Dhoni, who was run out in the 49th over of the rain-marred semi-final showdown at Old Trafford. Dhoni's crucial knock (50) turned out to be his final innings as the ex-India skipper announced his international retirement in 2020.

'New Zealand got lucky in 2019 with MS Dhoni getting run out'

"New Zealand are coming to India. They will get to know if India play attacking cricket or not. We will thrash them. They got lucky in 2019 with MS Dhoni getting run out due to a direct hit. What did you do after playing the final? They made a team like England win the World Cup, who hadn't won a 50-over World Cup until then. New Zealand are never going to win. Yes, they might win in the future, but it will be embarrassing for them this time. If you get a chance address the media, please think before you speak. If you are ready to give, you should be able to take it also." Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

'I just want to tell Simon Doull that…'

The former Indian pacer took aim at Doull by saying that India will have a ball while playing New Zealand at home in the World Cup. Giving Virat Kohli a special mention, the former fast bowler asserted that the Kiwis will have a lot to learn from Rohit's men in the 2023 World Cup. "I just want to tell Simon Doull that Indians are going to have a blast against New Zealand. New Zealand are going to learn a lot against India. Yes, there have been certain matches where they have done well against us, especially in ICC events. But those times have gone now. If any of these cricketers get to know what you said, and if Virat is made aware of it, it will be a lot of fun to watch that match," he added.

