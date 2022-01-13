'If you ask me to pick one bowler, I still can't say it's Bumrah': Nehra names bowler who 'isn't far behind' India pacer

While expressing delight at Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar five-wicket-haul in the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa, former fast bowler Ashish Nehra feels that while the India quick has impressed him a lot, there are bowlers around the world who, if not better, then areon par with the 28-year-old India quick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nehra feels Mohammed Shami is someone who has done equally well and although Bumrah was the star with a five-for on Day 2 of the series decider, the senior pro has done remarkably well too.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3

“Jasprit Bumrah has impressed a lot. There is no doubt but I would still say that in world cricket, there are certain equally good bowlers. One of them is his teammate, Mohammed Shami. I don’t know the exact stats but one thing is for sure, that if you ask me to pick one bowler bowlers between the two, I still can’t say it’ll be Bumrah with my eyes closed,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Because if you leave aside the five wickets, the way Shami’s game was unfolding was terrific. Shami has the qualities to get a set batsman out on any surface. He isn’t far behind Bumrah in any aspect.”

Also Read | 'He gets out in the same way and he'll get more exposed overseas': Ex-India bowler claims Agarwal has 'technical faults'

Another bowler Nehra feels is not too far behind Bumrah is England speedster Jofra Archer, who is currently nursing an elbow injury.

“Again, I’m not going on stats, there is one more bowler who is currently injured. If you speak of skills, and if he is in rhythm, it’s Jofra Archer. His skills too are second to none. But yes, coming back to Bumrah, if you talk about top bowlers, even if you are to trim the list, Bumrah’s name will be there,” the former India quick said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}