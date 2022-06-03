Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / 'If you don't get me on strike, I'm going to run you out': Watson recalls episode involving Andrew Symonds and Brad Hogg
cricket

'If you don't get me on strike, I'm going to run you out': Watson recalls episode involving Andrew Symonds and Brad Hogg

Shane Watson shared an interesting story involving him, Andrew Symonds and Chinaman Brad Hogg.
Late Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:13 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Hailed as one of the most fiercest candidate in white-ball cricket, the legacy of Andrew Symonds is still remembered by most, which include his teammates and the opponents. The demised all-rounder provided the already strong Aussie batting line-up comprising Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, and Ricky Ponting with depth and his contributions often rescued his side from dangerous situations. 

While the fans on many occasions have witnessed the brute power of Symonds, his former teammate, Shane Watson shared an interesting chapter involving the two and Chinaman Brad Hogg. 

Talking to Isa Guha on the brand new episode of The ICC Review, Watson jogged down the memory lane and shared his most recalled memory with Symonds. He recalled a domestic Sheffield Shield match when the duo featured for Queensland against Western Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth.

"He always thought spin was there just to be smashed out of the ground and this was on show during a game when we were batting together at the WACA for Queensland," said Watson.

"I was facing Brad Hogg and I was just sort of waiting for a loose ball. I got through a couple of over not scoring much, and (I thought) Brad was bowling OK. Andrew Symonds in between the over just came up to me and said, 'If you don't get me on strike for the next over, I am going to run you out'.

"He was just sick of me blocking them. Then I got him on strike and the next two balls from Brad Hogg were just launched straight into the stand at the WACA. He just thought spin was just there to get smashed and he had the skill to be able to back that up as well," Watson said. 

Symonds was a key member of arguably the strongest Australian unit that won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007. He passed away in a car crash last month.

