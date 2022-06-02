Home / Cricket / Watch: Shane Warne given heartwarming tribute at Lord's, England-New Zealand Test paused for 23 seconds. Here's why
  • The ground announcer asked for 23 seconds of continued applause during the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's.
First Test between England and New Zealand halted after 23rd over for Shane Warne(Twitter)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The ongoing first Test between England and New Zealand at the Lord's was halted after 23rd over to pay tribute to the late Shane Warne on Thursday. New Zealand were sitting 37 for six when both sides paused and everyone present at the venue stood in a moving tribute to applaud the spin great.

The ground announcer asked for 23 seconds of continued applause in honour of Warne's jersey number. The iconic leg-spinner, who wore the number 23 shirt, died aged 52 from a suspected heart attack in March. A state memorial service was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30, where the Great Southern Stand was renamed the Shane Warne Stand.

Warne, whose untimely death made headlines around the world, was given 23-second applause. The Lord's cricket ground also honoured Warne before the start of the Test as it named its commentary box after the legendary cricketer.

Talking about the Test, New Zealand were reeling at 45 for seven after captain Kane Williamson's decision to bat first. But all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's unbeaten 42 off 50 balls boosted the total, along with vital contributions from bowlers Tim Southee (26) and Trent Boult (14).

England, with a mere one win in their last 17 Tests, now reduced the Kiwis to a scarcely credible 12 for four at the 'home of cricket'.

For England, debutant Matthew Potts and recalled great James Anderson took four wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for just 132 on the opening day. Potts finished with superb figures of four for 13 in 9.2 overs and Anderson, who bowled a scintillating opening spell, returned four for 66 in 16 overs. Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes also picked up a wicket each.

In response, England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley survived a six-over spell from Southee and Boult as England finished on 19 without loss at tea.

The Test also marked England's first game under new leader Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.

