'If you're going to do it, do it to England': Ellyse Perry's hilarious reaction on Deepti Sharma's run out debate

India women's cricket team star Deepti Sharma drew eyeballs from across the world when she ran Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end in the third ODI of the series at Lord's. It was the final wicket of the innings, meaning India clinched a close 16-run win to secure a 3-0 clean sweep over England. The dismissal, more commonly and informally known as the ‘Mankad’, was moved from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ by the Marylebone Cricket Club; earlier this month, the International Cricket Council also announced that it would be legitimizing the dismissal.

However, Deepti Sharma's run out triggered a series of strong reactions – both in favour and against of the dismissal. Despite it being made legal, many former and current England cricketers expressed their displeasure at Deepti's decision. However, Australia's star women's cricketer Ellyse Perry had a rather hilarious take on the same.

Also read: Watch: Aamer Jamal shows nerves of steel versus dangerous Moeen Ali, defends 15 runs in last over as PAK clinch thriller

While Perry hinted that she might not be in favour of the dismissal, she took a savage dig at England in her comment. “I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England," Perry said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Earlier, Deepti had revealed that the dismissal was the part of their plan as the team had noticed Dean backing up “regularly.”

“It was a part of our plan because she was regularly (backing up). We had already warned her and we just followed the rules,” Deepti had said.

“Every team wants to win and we wanted to give her (Jhulan Goswami) a good farewell by winning. Whatever we could do as a team we did. We informed the umpires but she (Dean) still did it so we can’t do anything,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON