Home / Cricket / 'If you're going to do it, do it to England': Ellyse Perry's hilarious reaction on Deepti Sharma's run out debate

'If you're going to do it, do it to England': Ellyse Perry's hilarious reaction on Deepti Sharma's run out debate

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Australia women's star Ellyse Perry took a savage dig at England when she was asked about Deepti Sharma's run out of Charlotte Dean in the third ODI at Lord's last week.

Ellyse Perry; Deepti Sharma(File/AP)
Ellyse Perry; Deepti Sharma(File/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India women's cricket team star Deepti Sharma drew eyeballs from across the world when she ran Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end in the third ODI of the series at Lord's. It was the final wicket of the innings, meaning India clinched a close 16-run win to secure a 3-0 clean sweep over England. The dismissal, more commonly and informally known as the ‘Mankad’, was moved from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ by the Marylebone Cricket Club; earlier this month, the International Cricket Council also announced that it would be legitimizing the dismissal.

However, Deepti Sharma's run out triggered a series of strong reactions – both in favour and against of the dismissal. Despite it being made legal, many former and current England cricketers expressed their displeasure at Deepti's decision. However, Australia's star women's cricketer Ellyse Perry had a rather hilarious take on the same.

Also read: Watch: Aamer Jamal shows nerves of steel versus dangerous Moeen Ali, defends 15 runs in last over as PAK clinch thriller

While Perry hinted that she might not be in favour of the dismissal, she took a savage dig at England in her comment. “I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England," Perry said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Earlier, Deepti had revealed that the dismissal was the part of their plan as the team had noticed Dean backing up “regularly.”

“It was a part of our plan because she was regularly (backing up). We had already warned her and we just followed the rules,” Deepti had said.

“Every team wants to win and we wanted to give her (Jhulan Goswami) a good farewell by winning. Whatever we could do as a team we did. We informed the umpires but she (Dean) still did it so we can’t do anything,” she added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ellyse perry deepti sharma team india india women cricket team + 2 more
ellyse perry deepti sharma team india india women cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out