'If you see their other side, you will get shocked': Suryakumar names the 'characters' of Mumbai Indians dressing room

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been one of the pillars of Mumbai Indians' batting, has revealed an interesting story regarding some of his teammates ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Suryakumar, who scored 512, 424 and 480 runs for MI respectively in the last three seasons, explained how some of MI's biggest names are completely opposite to the versions the world sees on the field and that these guys create a wonderful environment in the dressing room.

"Off the field our dressing room is completely opposite. The way you will see us on the field it's completely different off the field in the dressing room. In the dressing room there are a lot of guys who make the dressing room atmosphere really funny. There is Hardik Pandya, there is Ishan Kishan, there is Kieron Pollard. If you see their other side, you will get shocked," Suryakumar Told Sports Today.

MI are the only team on history to have won the IPL a record five times. However, despite the high of winning the IPL, Suryakumar explained how the team doesn't get carried away and tries to stay grounded.

"There are a lot of characters in the dressing room. That's why I said that the result on the field doesn't matter. If we win the atmosphere is nice but if we lose, we try to keep the same atmosphere, so that we know what we have to do in the next game," he said.

"After winning if you celebrate too much then you become a little complacent when you go in the next game. If you stay the same irrespective of the result, you can bring you A game every time you play."

One of the those to have contributed immensely to MI's success over the year, outside of the players, are its support staff, reckons Suryakumar. The MI batsman lauded the bunch for taking care of the numerous things off the field. "I don't think it's very different, the owners, the support staff, try and keep things really, really simple," he said.

"The only thing is they provide us the best thing which is required for a player to perform on the field. They take care of everything off the field so that players are not having any burden when they are on the field. Right from practices, to taking care of the family."