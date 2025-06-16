Ignored in IPL 2025, PBKS pacer erupts with 5 sixes in explosive T20 fifty; seals last-over thriller for SF Unicorns

2024 Major League Cricket runners-up San Francisco Unicorns continued their strong run to start the season on home turf in California, beating MI New York by 3 wickets in a tense contest at the Oakland Coliseum to make it three consecutive victories in the new season. In a match that went down to the final over, Australian bowler Xavier Bartlett was the hero, showing his chops with the bat 59*(25) to rescue the chase. Xavier Bartlett in action as he scores a match-winning 59*(25) for San Francisco Unicorns vs MINY.(Sportzpics)

After MINY had put up 182-7 in the first innings thanks to excellent hands by a pair of international veterans in Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard, SFU seemed to be in trouble as they were left at 42-4 at the end of the powerplay. A quiet night for their top order left plenty to do for the late middle order, but a barrage of hitting by Hassan Khan brought them back into the contest.

However, Khan was dismissed after scoring 43(17), and another lull period followed. Bartlett’s arrival at number eight was the jumpstart the innings needed. Four boundaries and five maximums from the bat of the Queenslander meant the team stayed in touch of the target. This was Bartlett’s first half-century in T20 cricket, as he showed plenty of power and timing. Impressively, much of Bartlett’s hitting came with 7 wickets down, showing great quality in a high-pressure situation. Bartlett finished things off with a six off Pollard.

Bad start for 2023 champions MI New York

Earlier in the day, Bartlett had also taken the absolutely crucial wicket of MINY captain Nicholas Pooran, arguably the most destructive cricketer in the world, for just 5 runs. Bartlett’s performance with bat and his figures of 1-32 ensured that he came away with the player of the match award.

Two wickets apiece for Hassan Khan, Haris Rauf, and Carmi Le Roux ensured that San Francisco had an achievable target despite their early collapse. This makes it three wins in three matches for Corey Anderson’s Unicorns, winning all three of their matches in the Bay Area to wrap a successful home leg. Their next match will be in Dallas, up against the Texas Super Kings.

MI New York, meanwhile, slipped to two losses in two games. They will be looking to get on the board in their final match in Oakland, which will see them face Seattle Orcas.