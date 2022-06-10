'I'll have to give his dad a call': Steyn comes up with hilarious response to Miller's 'technical change' after 1st T20I

Fresh from a highly-successful Indian Premier League (IPL) spell with Gujarat Titans, David Miller on Thursday notched up 64 not out off 31 balls to help South Africa chase down a 212-run target against India in the T20I series opener at Delhi. Known as 'Killer' Miller for his big-hitting, the left-handed batter pummeled the Indian bowlers all over the park and carried his superb IPL form to international cricket. (Also Read | 'We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year...': Kapil gives verdict on Umran's India call-up)

Miller had played a key role for IPL newbies Titans, who claimed the title by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final last month. The South African was the T20 team's third-highest run-scorer with 481 runs in 16 matches. A shift to international duty didn't affect Miller, who teamed up with Rassie van der Dussen to drive the visitors home with five balls to spare. It was also South Africa's highest T20 run chase, which halted India's juggernaut of 12 T20 victories on the trot.

Interestingly, Andrew, David Miller's father, had shared a tweet in April saying the batter has made a technical change to his game that experts haven't been able to pick up.

Following Miller's match-defining knock against India, former paceman Dale Steyn had a hilarious reaction to the technical adjustment.

“I think it’s confidence. He’s always had that six-hitting ability. I can’t see any difference technically," Steyn told ESPNcricinfo. He quipped “Maybe I’ll have to give his dad a call and find out what technical difference he’s made.”

“Now, he seems to be hitting boundaries when he wants to. If he feels under pressure, he can hit the ball for six. Every time he hits a six, he genuinely hits the ball a long way.

“Since then, he’s just been on this upward curve. Got the nod with the (Gujarat) Titans. Hardik Pandya gave him the freedom to express himself with the bat. It just seems like he’s gotten better and better. He put on the South African jersey today (Thursday) and just continued from where he left off at the IPL. He’s been phenomenal," Steyn further added.

Miller, who reached his fifty in just 22 deliveries, was explosive from the word go, while his batting partner Van der Dussen found mojo after a scratchy start.

"It's belief. I have been around for some time now but understanding and winning games give you a lot more confidence," said Miller after the game. "I am pretty open to bat anywhere. Just want to make a difference."

India opener Ishan Kishan, who hit a brisk 76, also lauded Miller's batting exploits. "I think right now Miller is in great form," he told reporters.

"We will plan something for these two because if Miller gets going, it is very hard to stop him. At the same time, it makes it easier for the other batsman also at the other end."

