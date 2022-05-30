'I'll take the trophy rather than...': GT captain Hardik Pandya makes big statement after winning IPL 2022 title

The Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League in their first attempt on Sunday with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading his team to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. Pandya grabbed 3-17 with impeccable medium-fast bowling to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat. The GT then made a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached 133-3 in 18.1 overs in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The all-rounder spoke in detail about his performance in the presentation after he was named the Man of the Match, insisting that he had saved his “best for the best.”

“It had to come. I was saving for the best. I worked very hard for it. I wanted to show what I worked hard for, at the right time. Today was the day, where I saved the best for the best in terms of bowling,” said Hardik.

The all-rounder is known for his explosive style of batting, but throughout the IPL 2022, Pandya has played with significant composure and ended as the season's fourth-highest run-getter with 487 runs in 15 innings.

“On any given day, I will take the trophy rather than me batting at 160-170 strike rate. For me, my team is the most important, whichever team I play for. I have always been that kind of individual. Outside noise does not bother me. If I had to sacrifice and have a worse season and my team wins, I'll take that,” said Pandya.

“I always fancy myself as a batter. Batting comes first to me. It's always going to be close to my heart. When we got the auction done, it was clear that I had to bat up the order,” he further added.

