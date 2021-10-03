Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I'm able to read batsman's mind, I'm one step ahead of them': DC spinner Axar details reasons behind IPL 2021 success
cricket

'I'm able to read batsman's mind, I'm one step ahead of them': DC spinner Axar details reasons behind IPL 2021 success

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Axar Patel celebrates a wicket. (IPL/Twitter)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel spun a web at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday to steer his side to a four-wicket win against the bruised and battered Mumbai Indians. Axar, who is known for stemming the run flow, was the joint-highest wicket-taker for DC on the day.

His first victim was the dangerous-looking Quinton de Kock for 19, who took Patel's bait of a juicy half-volley outside off and ended up slicing the ball to backward point in an attempt to hit a big shot. The left-arm spinner then returned in the 11th over and dismissed a well-set Suryakumar Yadav on 33.

His final wicket of the day was Saurabh Tiwary, who ended up chipping the ball in the air and into wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's gloves. Not only did the Gujarat bowler regularly peg back MI, he also kept the run rate in check with his varying line and lengths. Some of the deliveries he executed suggested he was a step ahead of the batsman.

As it turns out, he indeed was, by his own admission. After picking up the Player-of-the-Match award for figures of 3/21 in four overs, Patel said: "I think I'm varying my pace well, and also able to read the batter's mind, think I'm one step ahead of them and that's helping me. In that sense, it's going well for me at the moment.

"I thought he'll try to attack me (on his dismissal of Quinton de Kock), I felt he will try to go over cover and that's why I went wide of off-stump, he ended up slicing it to backward point. It's crucial as to how you use your fingers to get revolutions, the body action is important. It's all about how you finish the action, the amount of pace variations is the key. I have mastered a new delivery, but I don't need to use it when the regular variations are working so well."

With 13 wickets in 11 innings, at an average of 16.16, and an economy rate of 8.85, Patel is DC's third-highest wicket-taker so far this season.

axar patel ipl 2021 ipl delhi capitals
