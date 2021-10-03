Gillespie comes to Ashwin's defense, counters Warne's 'disgraceful' remark but deletes tweet later

Jason Gillespie did not agree with former Australia teammate Shane Warne's assessment that spinner R Ashwin hampered the spirit of cricket when he attempted a second run after the ball had deflected off batting partner Rishabh Pant's bat during an IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week.

The topic gained steam when after Ashwin's dismissal in the match, the DC spinner got involved in a heated exchange with bowler Tim Southee, and later more intensely with KKR captain Eoin Morgan. The debate led to a plethora of former cricketers sharing their opinions on the matter, with Warne being one of them. The former Australia spinner expressed his thought on Twitter, calling Ashwin's act 'disgraceful' and one that is not needed.

"The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it's disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him," Warne had tweeted.

Gillespie, quoting Warne's tweet, had posted a similar response: "The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it's disgraceful & should never happen. Why do we blame the player that plays within the laws of the game? I believe players have every right to play within the laws of the game as set out by the MCC."

Jason Gillespie deletes this tweet. (Screengrab)

However, the tweet could later not be found as it is believed that Gillespie deleted it. However, the former Australia pacer did reply to certain tweets, providing his take on the matter. One reply read: "Warney has a lot of great opinions on the game which I respect. Not sure he or I care whether we agree or disagree on certain things. We’ve always got along great and will continue to do so."

To another tweet, which underlined the need of a warning, Gillespie did not agree, saying: "Nowhere in the laws it says you must give a warning to a batter who chooses to leave their crease before the ball is bowled. I do not know of any instances where a keeper gives a warning to a batter who has their foot out of the crease when they go to stump them."