'I'm done with BCCI... It's a taboo over 30. People treat us as 80-year-olds': Vijay aims for 'opportunities abroad'

Only the ardent cricket fans would remember India's campaign in 2014 in England. While most would recall it as Virat Kohli's worst ever series, where the former India captain was troubled by deliveries outside the off stump mostly by James Anderson, Murali Vijay, the team's opener, faced more than 1000 deliveries. But that is not what Vijay was remembered for in that series. He left 40 per cent of those deliveries. Vijay, may longer be part of the Indian team anymore, nor his domestic side, but that series remains an epitome for openers in Test cricket.

Vijay last played for India in the Australia tour in 2018 in Perth. He was later axed after a poor run of form and never returned. In Ranji Trophy, he last played for Tamil Nadu in 2019. Vijay hasn't been part of competitive cricket since last year where he played in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). But in a cheeky dig at BCCI, the 38-year-old has expressed his desire to return to the sport and is now looking for opportunities abroad.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

The lanky right-hander did play County Cricket in England for Essex after his Test snub and did fairly well.

Vijay, who has scored 3928 runs for India in 61 Test appearances and 339 runs in 17 ODIs, also opined on the need for a change in mentality towards a player's age.

“After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside.

“I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened.”

