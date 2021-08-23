'I'm happy people are talking about me': Ajinkya Rahane on criticism

Despite India’s stunning 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s, questions continue to hang beside senior batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s names due to the prolonged dry run from their bat.

Rahane, however, is not at all bothered by all the criticism. In fact, he is ‘happy that people are talking about him and Pujara as it means they are ‘important.’

"I am happy that people are talking about me. I have always believed that people talk about important people, so I am not too concerned about that. It's all about contribution for the team," Rahane said ahead of the third Test, starting on Wednesday in Headingley.

Rahane is averaging only 22 this year with only two half centuries 15 innings. Asked again if criticism motivates him, he said, "Everything motivates me. playing for the country motivates me. I am not bothered about criticism."

Rahane and Pujara did put together a century stand in India’s second innings at Lord’s when they were struggling at 55 for 3 but they were both dismissed in quick succession, failing to capitalise on the starts.

Rahane, in the context of the win, said that he was pleased with the way he played. "I always believed in contribution and that contribution was satisfying. "You think about your own game but team performance is ultimate. You think about your methods, your good innings and what suits you but ultimately whatever team needs we focus on that."

Asked about his discussion with Pujara in the middle, Rahane said it was all about hanging in there.

"The communication was all about short targets and build it on from there. Cheteshwar, we always talk that he plays slow but that innings was really important for us. He batted for 200 balls. We back each other.

"Cheteshwar and I have been playing since long, we know how to handle pressure, how to handle certain situations. Whatever we can't control, we are not thinking about that," he said.

The Headingley will be an unknown territory for the current Indian team since none of the players have the experience of playing there. But for Rahane, that is not something which is worrying the side.

"When you are playing in the UK, your line and lengths are very important and that's a challenge as a bowling unit. 2014 when we came here, we were a young unit, the guys were still learning. Now we are experienced.

"All the bowlers have played all over the world, they know how to bowl in ceratin situation. We focussed on bowling in right areas."

He said in England it's about finding your rhythm as a batsman and as a bowler.

"It's not challenging really. When you get the rhythm, it's about maintaining it and just being confident about yourself. I don't see any difficulty playing at Headingley.

"It's all in the mind, mentally we are strong. All the players are in good space." The Lord's Test saw verbal duels from both sides. Asked if mental disintegration of rival players is important, Rahane did not agree.

"We are not thinking anything like that. For us it is important to stay in the moment. Whatever happened in last game we just have to forget and just take the positives. Every game is important due to the Championships (WTC)," he said.

(With PTI inputs)