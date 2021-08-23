'Can produce wickets even on the flattest of pitches': Ajit Agarkar praises India seamer Mohammed Shami

Former India seamer Ajit Agarkar heaped praise on India’s pace attack. Agarkar pointed out the best qualities of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Agarkar said Shami can produce wicket-taking deliveries even on the flattest of pitches. “Shami can bowl on the flattest of the pitches and still produce wicket-taking balls,” Agarkar said in a select media interaction felicitated by Sony Sports Network ahead of the third India-England Test in Headingley.

Agarkar, who is a part of the commentary panel for the five-match Test series then went on to point out the different qualities of the Indian seamers.

Also Read | 'Called Karthik for advise a day before match. He was commentating in England'

“India’s fast bowlers have been sensational. Shardul was good in the first Test. He missed out on the second Test. Ishant came in and got important wickets. The good thing about the attack is that the variety that they have. Bumrah is a little different, quite unique because of his action. Siraj can run in all day and he’s got great skills. Ishant provides you something different with his height,” Agarkar said.

“Virat Kohli has been lucky that there is variety in the attack, which makes the batsmen’s job a bit more challenging in these conditions,” he added.

India’s pacers bowled England out for 120 in just 51.5 overs on a Day 5 track at Lord’s that had no demons. They have picked up all 40 England wickets in the series so far making it the first occasion of a touring Indian spinner not picking up a single wicket in the first two Tests of a series in England.

Also Read | 'Nothing England can do to bully India now even if coach Silverwood says so'

When asked about whether India will make any changes and perhaps bring Ashwin into the XI for the third Test which starts on Wednesday, Agarkar said the chances are slim unless the conditions are drastically different.

"I can't imagine unless the conditions drastically change, and it is dry if they are expecting hot weather," said Agarkar. "Ashwin might be the only change, but I can't imagine why you would change a team after having won a Test match unless you have real problems."

"As good as Shardul bowled in the first test, he might have to miss out since Ishant bowled well in the second Test," Agarkar.





Watch England vs India - 3rd Test - LIVE from 3.30 pm IST on SONY SIX (English) channels from August 25, 2021