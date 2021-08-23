‘The noise has to reverberate in Lord’s for years to come’: Fielding coach reveals Kohli’s plan to welcome Shami, Bumrah

The heroics of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami on the final day of the Lord’s Test will go down as one of the incredible moments in the history of Indian cricket. The duo delivered with the bat at the moment when Joe Root’s England were eyeing an easy win. Both cricketers played knocks to remember, stitching an unbeaten 89-run stand for the 9th wicket. In process, Shami notched up his 2nd Test half-century with a mighty six off Moeen Ali's bowling.

Shami and Bumrah received a massive round of applause from their teammates on their way back to the dressing room at the lunch break on day five. Almost the entire Indian contingent gathered at the walkway of the Lord's dressing room, clapping and cheering for the duo's game-changing contribution.

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.



What a moment this at Lord's 👏👏👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/biRa32CDTt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, team's fielding coach R Sridhar revealed that it was captain Virat Kohli's idea to cheer for Shami and Bumrah when they return. In a conversation with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on YouTube, Sreedhar said Kohli had asked the whole team to cheer and welcome the duo by creating noise that ‘reverberates in Lord's for years to come’.

“When we realised, they were going to come in at lunch, Virat came and said: Everyone of us is going down to cheer and welcome the boys. The noise has to be so huge that it has to reverberate in Lord's for years to come,” Royal Challengers Bangalore quoted R Sridhar as saying on Ashwin's YouTube show.

A crucial partnership between the tailenders helped India set a 272-run target for the hosts. Later, Indian bowlers hunted in a pack to bundle out the hosts for 120, securing a 151-run win to go up 1-0 in the series.

India and England will now lock horns in the third Test which begins on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds. While the home team will look to bounce back, Kohli & Co would aim at taking an unassailable lead in the series.