'I'm learning everyday': India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on ‘captains' day' ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would never stop learning as the process of improving is never-ending. She made the comments on the Captains’ Day at the Dubai International Stadium that brought together all 10 team captains on the eve of the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, shares a laugh with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup(AP)

“I think that is something we keep learning every day. Because when you win, sometimes you feel, OK, that is something I have achieved. But at the same time, next day when you go, you may make small mistakes. And I think that is part of the game. And I think learning is something which is never going to stop, every day is a learning day. Every day I'm going and learning and getting experience from every game. Yeah, I think people around me, they are helping me, they are working hard to make our team go at that level where we want to be. I am happy with where our team is, like how our team is working hard to achieve small, small things," said Kaur.

The Women's T20 World Cup begins Thursday with Bangladesh taking on Scotland in the first match followed by Pakistan vs Sri Lanka encounter.

India, placed in Group B, start their journey against New Zealand on October 4.

This year, the ICC took a unique approach to the captains' photo by inviting each captain to individually showcase their excitement for the tournament set against the striking backdrop of the Dubai Frame, a symbol of the UAE’s landscape. The setting, which blends the Emirate’s iconic modern architecture with its desert heritage, reflects the cultural diversity of this edition’s World Cup.

The image was taken by Dubai-based Tina Patni, a well-known luxury fashion, beauty, and editorial photographer, recognized for her work with celebrities and has earned her international recognition for her unique style and expertise in the industry.

During Captains' Day, Melanie Jones hosted a special panel session featuring all 10 captains, which gave fans a glimpse into their lives, strategies, and aspirations.

What the other captains said

Australia Captain Alyssa Healy: “There are 10 teams sitting on the stage here today that deserve to be here and have a real shot of winning this World Cup. You don't come here to defend a title, that's not what a World Cup is about, you come here to win it, so we're here with that approach and I'm excited to get underway.

“Our pool is quite a tricky one. We’ve got to get past a lot of these teams to be able to lift the trophy and it's a challenge we're excited for.”

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews: “You play all year long preparing and this is obviously the pinnacle of where you want to be as a team and where you want to be competing.

“Every series you play, every training session you have is towards that goal of a World Cup, so [preparation] definitely is a long process, and I think one as a West Indies team we've had in our sights for a very long time. So yeah, just hoping for some success.”

England Captain Heather Knight: “I think captaincy is always a constant challenge. I don't think you need that freshness as a captain. You've always been challenged in different ways and trying to learn little tricks and trying to grow in everything you do. But I think as you're there more, you learn to get your messages across in slightly different ways using the people around you. I've got through a few coaches as well, so that kind of helps freshen things up. And obviously, the team's constantly evolving, which is a place where you're obviously keeping things fresh and finding different ways to say things.”

Pakistan captain, Fatima Sana: “I will try to enjoy myself, express myself and back myself as well (as captain). Actually, our whole management is supporting me, and they told me that you just take a brave decision on the field, so just try to do this, be calm and just do whatever you want.”

New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine: “I think that's been the great thing about the women's game is the development and it's what's happened off the field I think that's helped achieve that. In terms of the quick bowlers you've seen the girls become more professional and what they've been able to do in the gym is starting to see bowlers hitting 120kms and more which it makes for a challenge. It's always exciting to be coming up against that but I think it just shows the development of the women's game that those sorts of skills continue to improve.

“We've got a number of young fast bowlers coming through. And again, their development has been massive the last 12 - 18 months so certainly looking forward to seeing what sort of bowlers they can turn into.”

South Africa Captain Laura Wolvaardt: “I think obviously last year was great, but we're just looking to take it one game at a time. Obviously a very difficult pool, but hopefully we can make semi-finals and then anything can happen from that.

The World Cup which will see 23 matches held over 18 days in the two host cities of Dubai and Sharjah, promises to entertain and inspire a new generation of cricket fans while serving as a transformative platform for women's cricket.