'I'm not going to stand on air and call out their names': Brian Lara claims CSK have 'couple of weak areas' in IPL 2021

After the disappointment of last season, Chennai Super Kings have bounced back in IPL 2021 and in some style. The three-time IPL champions and the second-most successful franchise after Mumbai Indians played incredibly well in the first half of the tournament, winning five matches out of seven and have continued the same momentum, let alone better it, by registering a hat-trick of victories in the tournament's second phase.

With wins over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and most-recently Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, CSK have pretty much secured a Playoff berth. Currently at the top of the points-table with 16 points, CSK have ticked all boxes, but former West Indies captain Brian Lara feels MS Dhoni's team is dealing with a couple of issues that opposition teams could target. Lara didn't dwell much into the details of the shortcomings but he did offer a hint.

Also Read | 'When he scores a 100, there aren't many better to watch': Pietersen's big praise for RR batsman he 'absolutely loves'

"I think teams have got to aim at their weaknesses, and they have got some. I'm not going to stand on air and call their names out but they do have a couple of weak areas you can try to work on as an opposition. We saw them bat in the first game since the restart against Mumbai Indians. I think MI let them get off the hook after having them four down," Lara said on Star Sports Pre-Match Show.

Also Read | IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs SRH: With RR desperate for a win, Samson could turn to the overseas big guns

However, it is hard to point out CSK's 'weakness' given the rollicking form they have been in. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis have regularly chipped in with the bat, while Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo have shone with the ball.

Lastly, Dhoni, who has been at the forefront of CSK's rise form the ashes story this year, has brought out his A game in captaincy and proven to the world that while he may no longer be the destructive batsman he once was, there is no one who can match the sharp captaincy acumen of the legendary former India skipper.