'I'm not interested in making a controversy of it’: Kohli on DRS row, says 'people outside don't know the exact details'

For the first time since expressing his displeasure on the stump microphone, Virat Kohli has spoken about the episode that saw him and some of his India teammates lose their calm. The DRS row involving South Africa captain Dean Elgar emerged as one of the major talking points of the match, but even bigger than it was the manner in which Indian cricketers reacted to it.

Many believe it acted as a distraction for India, as they bled 40 runs in the next 8 overs as compared to conceding 60 runs in 20. With numerous former cricketers giving their opinions on the Kohli incident and questioning his behaviour, the India captain said 'he had no comments' about what transpired on Day 4.

"I have no comment to make on it. We understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exact details of what goes on the field so for me to try and justify what we did and say we got carried away is all… If we had gotten charged up and picked three wickets there then that would have been the moment that changed the game," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

While already so much has been said and written about the incident, Kohli cleared the air by explaining that the team had moved on from the incident and he has no intentions of dragging the matter any further.

"The reality of the situation is 'we did not apply enough pressure on them for longer periods of time, throughout the course of the Test match and hence lost the game. That one moment seems very nice and exciting. And honestly, I’m not interested in making a controversy of it. It was just a moment that passed and we moved on from it," the India skipper explained.

