WTC Points Table: Where do India stand after Virat Kohli and co. suffer series defeat to South Africa in Cape Town?

Team India faced a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the third and final Test in Cape Town, conceding a 2-1 defeat in the series. After securing a 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion, India lost both Tests (in Wanderers and Newlands) by seven wickets as their wait for a maiden series win in South Africa continues.

On Day 4 of the Cape Town Test, South African batters Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (unbeaten 41), and Temba Bavuma (unbeaten 32) led a fairly straightforward run-chase for the hosts as the side reached the 212-run target shortly after the second session.

With a huge opportunity lost to clinch a first Test series win in South Africa, India also had to endure a fall in position in the World Test Championship. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is now fifth in the WTC table after the third Test, with South Africa jumping to fourth position.

India's percentage points have also fallen to 49.07.

Here's the full table:

South Africa?s brilliant series win has placed them nicely in the latest #WTC23 standings 📈 pic.twitter.com/SJkLtZVpUS — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2022

Ahead of the series, India were touted as favorites to win the three-match rubber and made a dominant start with a win in Centurion. However, the Proteas – despite losing senior batter Quinton de Kock (retirement) and Anrich Nortje (injury), made a remarkable turnaround in the contest.

In the WTC points table, Sri Lanka continue to remain at the top of the table with a perfect record – however, they have played only one series so far. Australia, thanks to their incredible performances in the Ashes series – are comfortably placed at second position while Pakistan, with 75 PCT, are third in the table.

Team India will return to the longest format of the game on February 25 when the side takes on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series.

The series loss also potentially hints at a transition in the Indian Test team - specifically in the batting lineup – after prolonged struggles from the Indian senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

