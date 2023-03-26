'I'm not speaking about Rohit, Kohli...': Dhawan lifts lid on ego clashes in Team India after big revelation on Shastri

Rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been there in the media for a long time and was recently confirmed in a revelation on former India coach Ravi Shastri in the R Sridhar, ex-India fielding coach's latest book 'Coaching Beyond'. Veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has now lifted the lid on ego clashes in the Indian team.

Sridhar's book had mentioned that the rift had begun during India's 2019 World Cup campaign where India had suffered a semi-final exit to New Zealand. The former India coach added that Shastri had to sit with the two stalwarts of Indian cricket upon the team's arrival in Unites States for the T20I series against West Indies.

"We landed in the United States (US) some 10 days after the World Cup for a T20 series against West Indies in Lauderhill. One of the first things Ravi did on arrival was to call Virat and Rohit to his room and impress upon them that for Indian cricket to be healthy, they needed to be on the same page. 'Whatever happened on social media, that's all fine, but you two are the most senior cricketers so this must stop,' Ravi said in his typical no-nonsense manner. 'I want you to put all this behind and get together for us to move forward'," Sridhar wrote in his book.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Dhawan was asked if ego clashes existed in the Indian side with reference to the rumours about Kohli and Virat. The India star remained tightlipped on the two players but admitted that "there are misunderstandings."

“It’s a very human and normal thing to have egos. We are together for (almost) 220 days. Sometimes there are misunderstandings between people. It’s the same with us as well. I am not speaking about Rohit (Sharma) or Virat (Kohli), but a general thing," Dhawan said.

“We have a 40-member team, which includes support staff and managers. There could be some clashes and times when you are not happy with someone. It happens. And why not? When things improve, the love also increases,” he further added.

