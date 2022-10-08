'I'm scoring runs, doing lot of hard work, but not getting a chance': India youngster breaks silence on SA ODIs snub

In the absence of a host of first-team players, India are playing a second-choice squad in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. With Shikhar Dhawan leading the side, the squad features Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar among others in the batting department, while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi are among the main bowlers in the side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, there was one big name missing from the squad for the three-match series – Prithvi Shaw. The opener had produced consistent performances for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy last season and also for the India ‘A’ in the one-day series against New Zealand ‘A’, scoring an important 77 in his last appearance for the side last month.

Also read: Watch: Rizwan opens up on his battle with Suryakumar Yadav for No.1 T20I ranking: 'Jis tarah se woh khelte hain...'

In an interview with Mid-Day, Shaw expressed his disappointment over not being selected in the squad. “I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance,” Shaw said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India ‘A’ or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark,” he further said.

Shaw also revealed that he reduced 7-8kg weight since the IPL earlier this year, and has also worked on his diet.

“I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now,” said the young opener.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaw will next be seen in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“We played a few practice games here [in Ahmedabad]. All players are in good shape. We have good all-rounders, batsmen and bowlers. I believe it's a very strong team. All the support staff members are working hard on our preparation and I am optimistic of doing well as a team. All the players in this team are established somewhere, played a good level and are experienced,” said Shaw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON