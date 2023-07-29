'I'm surprised but expected it': Jaffer clueless at Rohit Sharma and India's baffling tactics in 1st WI ODI

India earned a comfortable victory over West Indies in their first ODI in Barbados, but some fans and pundits were left slightly perplexed by the tactics and decisions made by captain Rohit Sharma during the course of the game. In particular, the non-selection of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel was question, as well as the decision to bat second if giving batters time in the middle was the goal of the match.

Rohit Sharma of India speaks during the toss(AFP)

Wasim Jaffer, speaking on ESPNCricinfo's post-match show, brought up how Ishan Kishan's selection felt strange, since he is seen as more of an opener in white-ball cricket. "I thought they're looking at Ishan Kishan as a backup opener, as well as obviously the backup keeper, and then Sanju probably would bat in the middle order. I thought he’ll get an opportunity first, so that’s surprising," said the former Indian batter.

While Kishan has scored a double-century at the top of the order, his average of 46 in 15 ODIs pales in comparison to Samson's fantastic average of 66. With the middle order in flux and needing to be decided ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup, the tactic of restructuring the top order to give batters opportunities was also something that confused Jaffer.

The former Mumbai batter also questioned who the third opening option behind Rohit and Shubman Gill would be if Kishan was seen as the starting wicketkeeper, in the absence of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. "Who is that third opener? Probably Ruturaj Gaikwad but I don't know who, because Ruturaj has been picked in the Asian Games. Again, I don't know who that third opener is," said Jaffer.

While Gaikwad is travelling to the West Indies as part of the squad, he has already been named captain of the young Asian Games unit which will play the tournament in China, which coincides with the beginning of the World Cup. For Gaikwad and the other selected players, that is an indication that they are not in contention for a World Cup roster spot.

Jaffer also expressed that he had expected to see Axar Patel after his strong all-round performances in all disciplines across the last 12 months. This includes a highly successful tour of the West Indies last year, where he contributed with match-winning performances in the ODIs.

"I am a little surprised not seeing Sanju there, and I'm surprised at not seeing Axar Patel there, because I thought when Ravindra Jadeja wasn't available, he was really brilliant, with ball and bat. I feel going forward, India need to think about playing three spinners, because Jadeja and Axar can bat at 7 and 8, so I'm a little surprised, but I expected this," he concluded.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, and with Hardik Pandya back to bowling, India can head in with 3 seamers and 3 pacers in a batting attack which is dangerous and capable right down to number 8. It is interesting to see what Rahul Dravid and Rohit will try to experiment with in the rest of the series, with the World Cup right on the horizon for this Indian team.

