'We were told about it 2 days before': Why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson's jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

The first ODI match between India and West Indies saw some confusion and hilarity as Suryakumar Yadav took to the field wearing a jersey that was not his. The back of Surya’s shirt held wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's name and number, which at once piqued the interest of fans online. Samson fans were disappointed not to see the India wicketkeeper make it to the Playing XI, but SKY, in his own way, ensured 'Samson' was on the field. The visuals of Suryakumar Yadav sporting Sanju Samson's jersey set the internet on fire.(Twitter)

Presumptions of an equipment error were confirmed by a BCCI source to The Indian Express on Friday morning, with it being reported that the kit that had arrived for SKY had been a size too small. Moreover, while the batter was able to go through the photoshoot in his own jersey, he preferred to play in a larger kit.

"There was some size issue with his jersey. We were told about it two days before the game. He will be receiving his new jersey after the second ODI as the BCCI has shipped it with Indian team players selected for the T20 series. Till then he will be wearing his teammate jersey while playing," the source told The Indian Express.

This is India's first white-ball series being kitted by sporting giants Adidas, but Suryakumar will have to wait until the final ODI in Tarouba to receive the refitted jersey, which he will then be able to wear throughout the T20I series as well. This is the second year in succession that India face logistical struggles on their tour in the Caribbean, with a T20 last year being pushed back due to a delay in the team's luggage being transported from Trinidad to St Kitts.

Jersey hassle not the only kit mix-up for India in this tour

Jersey mix-up aside, the match resulted in a comfortable victory for India, as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav tormented the West Indian batting and set up a simple chase for the visitors. The Indian leadership jumbled around the batting to give greater chances to some of the middle order bats, including Yadav, who came in at No. 3 and scored 19(25).

Whether SKY will remain a fixture in the ODI side for the rest of the series remains to be seen, as there have been calls for the man whose jersey he wore to start in the middle order instead. Yadav has struggled in his career with ODIs, while Samson is averaging 66 in the format, and might get the nod with India experimenting as they prepare for the ODI World Cup later this year.

