'Impact Player rule won't apply on Dhoni. You will see him as...': Sehwag's colossal statement on MSD's CSK future

Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2023 Indian Premier League; the title clash, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday night, was postponed to Monday after continuous rain forced the the match into reserve day. The CSK were the first team to reach the final after they had defeated GT in the first qualifier; the side will be aiming to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday night.

MS Dhoni (PTI)

Throughout the season, speculation has remained rife over MS Dhoni's IPL future after the 2023 edition. While Dhoni has remained tight-lipped on his participation in the next year's edition, the CSK captain did say that he will take time to think on his future.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag – who has played under MS Dhoni's captaincy for Team India – has now spoken on the CSK skipper's potential future, insisting that Dhoni will either continue to play as a first-team player, or will retire. Sehwag's comment is in reference to the Impact Player rule, as the former opener indicated that Dhoni will not suit the criteria.

"It's not difficult (to play cricket in 40s), if you're fit. MS Dhoni hasn't batted too much this year. He's not aggravating his knee injury. Often, he would come in the last two overs. If I count the total balls he faced, I think he would've faced 40-50 deliveries this season.

“Impact Player rule doesn't apply on MS Dhoni. Because he's playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. Impact Player rule is for someone who doesn't field but bats, or a bowler who doesn't need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he's not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Interestingly, CSK's bowling coach Dwayne Bravo had earlier said that the Impact Player rule would make it easier for Dhoni to play for the side in the future. "100 per cent. Especially, with the Impact Player rule. It will keep prolonging his career," Bravo had told Star Sports after CSK had qualified for the final last week.

