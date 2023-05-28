Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement, confirms final vs GT to be his last game in tournament: 'No U-turn'

Chennai Super Kings' star batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Sunday, confirming that the final of the 2023 edition against Gujarat Titans will be his last match in the tournament. Rayudu, who has been part of the CSK since 2018, won two titles with the franchise; he had begun his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2010. Ambati Rayudu(AFP)

“2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn,” Rayudu wrote on his official Twitter account.

Rayudu tasted first success in the tournament in 2013 when he lifted the title with Mumbai Indians; it was also the first title for the franchise. The batter played all the matches in the season; he went on to win two more titles in 2015 and 2017 before moving to CSK the next year.

It was in MS Dhoni's side where Rayudu developed his reputation as a power-hitter; he enjoyed some of his best strike rates in IPL in the yellow jersey, scoring at 149.75 in his debut season with the CSK when the side lifted the title in 2018. Interestingly, it also remains his best season in terms of runs; Rayudu scored 602 runs in 16 matches for the side.

He was part of the winning team in 2021 as well, which saw Rayudu hitting at a strike rate of 151.17 in 16 matches.

The previous year was a forgettable one for both, Rayudu and CSK; while the Super Kings finished 9th in the table, the veteran India batter had also announced his retirement mid-way through the season. Rayudu, however, backtracked from the statement and continued to represent the side.

In 2023, Rayudu has had indifferent outings with the bat but continued to keep MS Dhoni's faith, playing in all 15 matches so far. He has scored 139 runs in the season with a strike rate of 132.28.

Rayudu is also among the select few players in tournament's history to have appeared in 200 or more games. With 4239 runs in the league, Rayudu is currently the 12th highest run-getter in the league.

