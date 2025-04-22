Impact players: Which teams have ruled it right?

New Delhi: As the IPL ecosystem continues to evolve, the importance of bench strength and substitutions is visibly increasing. While traditional metrics continue to hold weight, the impact player rule is helping players influence games — through efficiency, adaptability, or simply, clever use of players. Lucknow Super Giants’ Mitchell Marsh has scored the most runs -- 299 runs in 6 matches at an average of 168.9 -- as an impact player. (AFP)

The impact player rule introduced in 2023, was essentially viewed as a tactical tool to add depth for teams. It allows teams to list five substitutes after the toss out of which they can choose one, depending on what the match demands.

According to CricViz’s Match Impact model that evaluates the effectiveness of the performances of players and teams in a game, Punjab Kings top the model with the highest Average Match Impact Value (AMIV) of +11.1 so far. For each ball, the model rates an impact value for the batter and bowler, which is then aggregated for the entire match. The higher the value rated by the model, the better the overall impact.

PBKS’ Impact sub batters such as Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera and Prabhsimran Singh have tallied 309 runs, with an impressive batting average of 38.6 and a strike rate of 207.4 -- by far the most explosive across teams. While other teams may occasionally steal headlines, Punjab’s impact players are the invisible match-winners.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders may be languishing on seventh after their most recent match but they aren’t far behind in terms of their impact players delivering results. With an AMIV of +8.0, they’re the second-most impactful team, thanks in part to Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s consistency, having scored 197 runs in 7 matches.

However, it is also possible that impact players may be delivering the impact but perhaps not in a match-winning cause. For instance, Raghuvanshi scored 27* off 13 against Gujarat Titans on Monday but it can be argued that he was slotted in late, when the match was nearly out of the team’s grasp.

In a similar case, Devdutt Padikkal – Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s most used impact player is having a decent season having scored 180 runs in 7 matches. It can be argued though that he comes in when the job is largely done by other players such as Phil Salt or Virat Kohli at the top.

Contrastingly, Lucknow Super Giants who are third on the list, have also efficiently used their impact player. Mitch Marsh, often underrated, has added significant depth. The all-rounder may not be bowling anymore but just in terms of batting prowess; he has been the perfect partner for Nicholas Pooran – the team’s best performing batter. Marsh has scored 299 runs in 6 matches at a strike-rate of 168.9.

The Delhi Capitals bench has also offered great value with an AMIV of +6.4. From Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair to Mukesh Kumar – they have been able to get results that they wanted from their subs. In fact, Ashutosh and Nair, who initially came in as impact players did well in their chances, graduated to being in the Playing XIs.

Meanwhile, for the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the data reveals a mismatch between legacy and impact. All three teams show negative AMIVs and reliance on marquee players, with their impact subs struggling to make a mark.

RCB’s use of Padikkal has yielded little match influence while Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head remains a lone bright spark in an otherwise dim bench. Rajasthan Royals’ impact subs have managed a batting average of just 20 and the worst bowling economy rate of 11.33 -- highlighting the inability of their subs to deliver results or swing momentum.

Yet, effective use of the impact players isn’t necessarily indicative of the same success in the points table. Look at KKR – who are second according to the Match Impact Model but seventh on the points table. Or, even GT – who are placed seventh in the Match Impact Model but sit atop the points table.

But as IPL enters a phase where adaptability and depth -- not just star power – are influencing success, teams that use their resources such as impact player intelligently and have strategic clarity might just pave a clearer path to the title.