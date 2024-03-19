 In awe of Rishabh Pant, teen DC keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra aiming to win matches with him | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

In awe of Rishabh Pant, teen DC keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra aiming to win matches with him

PTI |
Mar 19, 2024 02:55 PM IST

In awe of Rishabh Pant, teen DC keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra aiming to win matches with him

Visakhapatnam, Landing an IPL contract was a dream realised and now Delhi Capitals' teenaged wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra can't wait to play alongside the likes of Rishabh Pant, who is among the stars he has grown up watching.

HT Image
HT Image

The 19-year-old from Jharkhand's Bokaro, who has scored 1245 runs in 19 first-class matches, is currently training under the supervision of the team's head coach Ricky Ponting. He was bought for 7.2 crore by the franchise.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kushagra along with all-rounder Sumit Kumar, and seasoned domestic batter Ricky Bhui are the new entrants in the squad.

"I am very excited to be a part of the IPL for the first time. I will get a chance to play with so many big international players, whom I have grown up watching. However, my main aim would be to win games for Delhi Capitals," he said in a press release issued by DC.

"I batted with Rishabh Pant for the first time and he gave me a lot of input on my game. He was playing single-handed shots and hitting sixes. He's hitting the ball well and hopefully, we'll win matches for Delhi Capitals together," he added.

Sumit, who has scored 574 runs and taken 43 wickets in 45 T20s, said his three-year wait for an IPL contract has finally ended. The 28-year-old made his first-class debut in 2019 for Haryana.

"It's been a long journey for me since I started playing cricket at the age of seven. I've been playing well in domestic cricket in the last three years and I was hoping for an IPL contract. It's great to join Delhi Capitals this year," he said.

The 27-year-old Bhui, who has scored 1497 runs in 62 T20s, feels he is peaking at the right time.

"I never imagined I would get to play the IPL at home. I'm very much familiar with the conditions here and it will be great to play in front of my family and friends. I'm looking to win as many matches as possible for the Delhi Capitals," said the batter, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past.

The Delhi Capitals will play their first match against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on March 23.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE, Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, Purple Cap in IPL 2024, Orange Cap in IPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / In awe of Rishabh Pant, teen DC keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra aiming to win matches with him
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On