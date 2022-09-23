'In our first chat, they said I'm a three-format player': India all-rounder's bombshell revelation on Rohit, Dravid

Team India is currently taking part in a three-match T20I series against Australia, and will return to action in the second game on Friday in Nagpur. Additionally, the India ‘A’ side is also taking the field down south in Chennai, as it takes on New Zealand ‘A’ in a three-match one-day series; the team is led by Sanju Samson and features India stars like Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prithvi Shaw among others.

Shardul had been an integral part of the Indian team across all three formats until late February this year; his last T20I appearance came on the 20th of the month against the West Indies. Since then, Shardul featured in India's rescheduled fifth Test against England in July, didn't get a game in the ODI series against England but returned to the playing XI against West Indies and Zimbabwe – it is worth noting that the latter series didn't feature many of India's first-team stars including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya among others.

Shardul is not currently a part of the Indian T20I side, nor he has been selected in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old star, however, has made a bombshell revelation as he talked about his conversation with the Indian team management over his role in the team. He said that head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit had told him they are “looking at him in all three formats.”

“In the first conversation between them and me, they conveyed to me that I am a three-format player for them. They are looking at me in all three formats. After that, we really did not sit and have a chat because we have been playing games regularly,” Shardul told ESPNCricinfo.

"If you see, the schedule is packed. The Indian team is playing series after series with a gap of just four-five days. No one has really had time to sit and chat with each other."

In nine ODIs this year, Shardul has picked 14 wickets; his last wicketless appearance in a fifty-over international came way back in February.

“I am bowling well, getting wickets. Even in the last two white-ball series that I've played, I have taken wickets. So definitely looking for a national call again whenever they want my services,” said Shardul.

