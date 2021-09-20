'In the end, you need to focus on diet': Former India wicketkeeper on why he feels 'bad' for MI batsman Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary's half-century in Match 30 of IPL 2021 went in vain as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing 157 to win, Tiwary was remained unbeaten on 50 off 40 balls with five boundaries as MI finished on 136/8. Tiwary scored at a strike-rate of 125, which wasn't enough to get MI over the line.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that while Tiwary has got the talent, there are certain areas the 31-year-old batsman needs to work on – primarily his fitness and diet. Tiwary came in place in Hardik Pandya, who missed the game due to a niggle as MI coach Mahela Jayawardene informed and although he did score a fifty, Karim reckons certain the batsman needs to get better.

"We haven't seen any changes. I feel bad because Saurabh Tiwary has the talent. We have seen it since the day he started playing. Yesterday also we saw how talented he is. But in the end, you need to focus on your diet and improve fitness levels as well," Karim said on Khelneeti.

Tiwary has played three ODIs for India, which came back in the year 2010. Long out of reckoning, Karim feels that if Tiwary needs to have a shot at playing for the international team, he needs to put in the hard yards.

"You can play T20 cricket, but if you aim to become an international cricketer then you will have to work very hard. It feels unfortunate, but it is good to see him playing for the Mumbai Indians. He played a decent knock yesterday," Karim mentioned.