'In the last 3-4 years, I have picked 50 wickets': Chahal says he expected a Test call-up for England's tour of India

Yuzvendra Chahal made his name in the Indian Premier League while turning out for Royal Challengers Bangalore. His wicket-taking exploits in the IPL saw him make his India debut. Chahal became the leading spinner for Team India and his performances even led to R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sitting out of the limited-overs setup.

Chahal along with Kuldeep, formed a lethal partnership as they became top wicket-takers for India at their peak. But recently, Chahal's performances haven't been up the mark.

Since the 2019 World Cup, Chahal has an average of 37.68 in 17 T20Is and has picked up 17 wickets. His economy rate is also not impressive at 9.13. In ODIs, Chahal has 8 wickets in five matches since the World Cup.

However, with Jadeja and Ashwin facing injury issues, Chahal expected to get in the reckoning for a Test spot. It did not happen as the management picked Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. When the squad for England was announced, Chahal maintained that he wasn't expecting a call-up. But Chahal has maintained that he still hopes for a Test cap for India.

“This time I wasn’t expecting a call-up. But yes, when England toured India and some of our spinners were injured, I felt somewhere that my name my prop up,” Chahal told Sports Tak.

“You see Axar came in and did well. Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep are already there, so you feel that 3-4 players are already in the reckoning and it will be difficult for you to get a chance. Especially when they are performing so well. Ashwin bhaiyya completed 400 Test wickets and Jaddu Pa has over 250 wickets. Looking at them you feel that you have to improve more to get a chance,” Chahal admitted.

“Obviously, you want to wear the whites. If someone calls you a Test player, there is no bigger compliment. In the last 3-4 years, I have picked 50 wickets in the ten first-class matches, out of which two are India A games,” Chahal revealed.