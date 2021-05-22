'Australians didn't bat like Australians': Jaffer takes dig at Harris for suggesting Pujara batted like Aussies at Gabba

Cheteshwar Pujara's innings against Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba earned him a lot of plaudits. He did not look in the best of touches during the start of his innings but hung out in the middle and managed to weather the storm. Pujara endured multiple blows to his body during his gritty 56-run innings as he bore the brunt of Australian pacers bowling consecutive bouncers to him.

Recently, Australia opener Marcus Harris recalled Pujara's heroic innings in the match, and said that he batted "like an Australian".

“The final day was amazing to watch. We were thinking the whole day if they would go for the runs or not. I think Rishabh played the best innings that day, but for Pujara to be copping an absolute barrage from everyone, it felt like he batted a bit like an Australian, taking everything on the chest and getting on with it. The rest of the team just batted around him," Harris said on ‘Cricket Life Stories’ YouTube channel.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer commented on his interview. Quoting a Hindustan Times article on Harris' comments, Jaffer said 'wonder why the Australians didn't bat like Australians' on Twitter

Wonder why the Australians didn't bat like Australians 🤷🏽‍♂️😀 pic.twitter.com/BFSt9JFEm1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 21, 2021

The final day of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Gabba in Brisbane saw some of the most thrilling cricketing action in history. Chasing 327 on the final day, India saw some brilliant batting performances as they scripted a historic win to register 2nd consecutive Test series victory Down Under. Rishabh Pant's explosive innings of 89* runs proved to be the decisive won as India breached Fortress Gabba.

Harris further went on to praise Pant for his 'unbelievable' innings and admitted that India were better than the hosts on the day.

“Rishabh Pant’s innings was unbelievable. Everyone says he has magic in him, and he has showed that a few times now. It was disappointing to lose the series but sometimes in cricket you just have tip your hat and say they were too good for us," Harris signed off.