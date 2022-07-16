'In the past, Kohli did lot of shuffling with batting position': Ex-India bowler unimpressed with Rohit Sharma's tactic

Team India had endured a crushing defeat in the second ODI of the series against England. Chasing a 247-run target, India were folded for merely 146 at Lord's, as the hosts levelled the series 1-1 with the decider in Manchester on Sunday. Interestingly, India didn't lose a wicket in the first ODI when they chased down a 111-run target at Oval – and so – the side's batting order in the second match raised certain eyeballs.

Rishabh Pant was sent at no.4 in the run-chase after the side lost two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, while the in-form Suryakumar Yadav entered at no.5. Former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh wasn't impressed with the decision, insisting that Suryakumar should be promoted to 4.

“I don't agree with this. Suryakumar Yadav should play at no.4. Because if you look at the past, Virat Kohli did a lot of shuffling with his batting position. Kohli made his name while batting at no.3 in the team, but on some occasions, he played KL Rahul there, for example,” RP Singh said during a chat on Cricbuzz.

“So, if there's a set batsman in the side, you should play him at his favorable position. People may say that a batter is good, so it doesn't matter what number you send him at. But according to me, it does matter. Because he gets accustomed to playing in that position; there are many other factors like the condition of the ball at the time of his arrival, which probably adds to that.”

Pant was dismissed on a five-ball duck, while Suryakumar, too, failed to make a mark as Reece Topley sent him back to pavilion on 27. The game also saw the return of Virat Kohli who was forced to miss the first ODI due to a groin injury; however, his bad patch continued as he nicked a delivery outside-off for a simple catch for Jos Buttler. He departed on 16.

The final match of the series takes place on July 17 at Old Trafford.

