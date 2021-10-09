'Incredible feeling. Don't believe in anything coming for free': Bharat after his last-ball six helps RCB win thriller

With eight runs needed to win off the final two balls against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League match no. 56 in Dubai, Royal Challengers batsman KS Bharat decided to run a double and keep the strike away from Glenn Maxwell. Sunil Gavaskar, on commentary appeared miffed as DC allowed Bharat to get an extra run - saying things can turn at any moment in a T20 game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It did for DC. With 6 runs needed to win off final ball, DC's Avesh Khan bowled a wide delivery. The fast bowler, who had bowled perfect yorker lengths for the rest of the over, then bowled one on KS Bharat's legs and he slogged it straight for the maximum to script a thrilling seven-wicket win for RCB.

Also Read | 'It was a collective failure of group': Rohit Sharma on why Mumbai Indians endured a poor run in UAE-leg of IPL 2021

Speaking after the match at the post-match presentation ceremony, Bharat, who was awarded the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 78-run innings, said that winning on the final ball was a big moment for him. The right-handed batsman added that he does not believe in things coming for free and always works hard for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was great winning on the last ball. It was an incredible feeling to finish it off. Maxwell and I were communicating in the centre well. At any point, I wasn't nervous at all," Bharat said.

Also Read | 'Never thought he was a dangerous T20 batter': Gambhir says CSK star has 'exceeded all expectations'

"Tried to stay in the present and was looking for the opportunity in the last ball after the wide. I work on my batting against spinners. I don't believe in anything coming for free, so I work hard for it," he added.

Even captain Virat Kohli was in awe of Bharat's knock and had great things to say about the partnership between Maxwell and the wicketkeeper batsman. "The way AB batted in the beginning and then with KS (Bharat) and Maxwell in the end was unbelievable. We knew KS was a guy who could come in at three at any stage," said the RCB skipper after the win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Eliminator on Monday.