'Never thought he was a dangerous T20 batter': Gambhir says CSK star has 'exceeded all expectations'

And yet again, Chennai Super Kings have made it to the Playoff of the Indian Premier League. After last year's disappointing campaign, MS Dhoni's team revived its fortunes dishing out impressive outings in the league stage to become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs. Although they did experience a stutter by losing their last three games, CSK have been top notch in IPL 2021.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons CSK and South Africa batter Faf du Plessis has exceeded all expectations as a T20 cricketer in this edition of IPL. Gambhir's remarks came after du Plessis played a fantastic knock in CSK's last league-stage match against Punjab Kings, albeit in a losing cause.

"Honestly, if you ask me, yes (he has exceeded expectations)," Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

The former KKR skipper said he never considered du Plessis to be a destructive T20 cricketer but he has proved him wrong by going all guns blazing season.

Also Read | 'Someone like Srikar Bharat is batting at 3. Please explain that to me': Gavaskar on AB de Villiers batting lower at RCB

"I never thought he was that dangerous a T20 batter. Yes, he had got runs for CSK, but he's never had the impact someone like Shane Watson had. He will score those 50 off 40 balls but he cannot hurt the opposition bowlers. He's not going to be an all-out match-winner. If Shane Watson gets runs, he'll get a 100 off 60 balls. So yeah, Faf has definitely exceeded all the expectations, not only of myself but of a lot of other people as well," Gambhir said.

Du Plessis is currently the second-highest run-scorer of IPL 2021 with 546 runs in 14 matches, which were scored at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 137.53. With top run-getter KL Rahul's PBKS not being a part of the playoffs, Du Plessis will have an opportunity to go for the Orange Cap.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Playoff schedule and structure: Who faces whom in Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and final

Gambhir feels du Plessis' form in the Caribbean Premier League helped him to get the required practice before a high-quality tournament like IPL. The former left-hander said du Plessis knows how to make use of good form and score runs when they are coming.

"He was in good form even in the CPL. Those who are coming into the play after playing in some league have better chances to do well as IPL is a high-quality tournament. Runs under your belt is always important," he said.

"There is no alternative to experience. With experience, Faf knows, when you are in good form, you have to make the most of it. Once you lose it becomes very difficult to find. Look what is happening to Eoin Morgan."