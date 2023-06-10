India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 4: IND bowlers aim to keep contest alive as AUS eye strong lead
- India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 4: India will aim to continue with their fightback while Australia will eye a commanding lead at The Oval
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 4: Australia were first frustrated by the wagging India tail along with a resilient Ajinkya Rahane that helped them avoid the follow-on and later by the India bowling attack post Tea that reduced the side to four down for 123 runs. Australia did add to their first-innings lead of 173, taking it close to the 300-run mark, which still makes them the favourite in the ongoing final especiually with the deteriorating pitch, but this India fightback could prove to be concerning. Australia will be pinning their hopes on Marnus Labuschagne, who is unbeaten on 41, alongside Cameron Green on 7*. They only have only more batter in the dug out in Alex Carey before the tail end is exposed.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 11:47 AM
India vs Australia WTC Final Day 4 Live Updates: Indian camp still optimistic
Shardul Thakur in press conference at end of Day 3: "Well, cricket is a funny game. You can never say what is the right total and this one-off game, especially ICC finals, you never know, I mean, who can handle the pressure better out there - one good partnership and you can even chase down 450 or maybe more than that - so last year that England have chased 400 here and they did not lose too many wickets. So that's a positive sign for us. Whatever they put up on the board, it's too early to make any predictions. We see a lot of times in Test cricket that the game changes within an hour. So yes, we like to be optimistic tomorrow going on the field. And yeah, we'll take it on from there."
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 11:35 AM
India vs Australia WTC Final Day 4 Live: Story on Day 3
Australia started off well by dismissing KS Bharat in the first over of the day before Rahane and Shardul put on a century stand. The former would have been dismissed earlier had Pat Cummins not bowled a no ball, again. The partnership helped India avoid follow-on. India were eventually dismissed for 296 with Australia gaining a 173-run lead.
Siraj struck early to dismiss Warner in the fourth over before Khawaja was dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Steve Smith then looked to up the scoring rate as a quick fifty-run stand came up before Jadeja got the better of him and Travis Head shortly after. Labuschagne and Green then ensured that Australia lose no more wickets as Day 3 closed to the team having a 296-run lead.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 11:14 AM
