IND vs AUS: Right-handed Maxwell turns leftie in unique preparation to take on world no 1 India in T20I series - Watch

Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:56 PM IST

Glenn Maxwell, who bats right-handed, was practicing against the net bowlers, who were bowling spin to him. The Australian all-rounder didn't have a problem dealing with the deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell was seen batting left-handed during a practice session.(Screengrab)
With less than a month remaining for the T20 World Cup, the Men In Blue have a great opportunity to get their house back in order, especially after a below par performance at the Asia Cup 2022. The Men In Blue suffered defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Super 4 stage, leading to yet another failure at multi-team tournaments.

Ahead of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma and co will play six T20Is, three each against Australia and South Africa. The first out of the six will be played in Mohali on Tuesday, for which the preparations are going in full throttle.

Also Read | '71 hundreds? That's ridiculous': Finch says 'writing off' Kohli not an option

Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was seen batting left-handed during a practice session. The all-rounder, who bats right-handed, was practicing against the net bowlers, who were bowling spin to him. Maxwell didn't have a problem dealing with the deliveries.

With Marcus Stoinis missing out due to injuries, Maxwell will be a vital cog as far as the all-round department is concerned. The Aussies will also look to test Tim David, who Pat Cummins believes could be the “X-factor” the team needs while defending the T20 crown in front of home supporters.

David, who was born in Western Australia but played international cricket for Singapore, became a hit in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL). He is in line to make his Australia debut in the three-match series against India.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
