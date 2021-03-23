Virat Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance

India captain Virat Kohli came to KL Rahul's defense on Monday and said that the team is completely backing the Karnataka batsman. Rahul had a poor run in the T20Is, where he registered figures of 1, 0, 0, and 14 in four T20Is and was left out of the playing XI in the final T20I.

India gear up for the three-match ODI series against England which kicks off on Tuesday in Pune. Kohli was asked about Rahul's form at the virtual press conference ahead of the game, and he said that people like to always focus on criticism.

READ | 'You don't play him in Tests or T20s, if you don't play him in ODIs also then what's the point': Chopra on India spinner

"I can only think about one thing when people talk about a player is out of form. kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hain kehna, chodo bekaar ki baaton mein kahi beet na jaaye raina (quoting a Hindi song)," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased," he added.





"In the team we know how to manage a player going though a tough patch. It is not as if you forget playing the game, it is just that you don't have the same mental clarity that you would usually have and then there is talk about you, which is another external factor you have to deal with," he further said.

"We will continue to back our players and keep them in good mental space," he signed off.