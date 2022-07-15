IND vs ENG: Reece Topley picks up record six-wicket haul; England thrash India by 100 runs to level series

Reece Topley on Thursday snared six wickets as England outwitted the Indian batting line-up to win by 100 runs at Lord's and level the three-game series 1-1. Chasing 247 for the win, India were bundled out for just 146 in 38.5 overs, with England putting up a strong show after a lop-sided series opener at the Oval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India faltered at the start, losing both Rohit Sharma (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (9) in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant then perished for a nought, while Virat Kohli continued his wretched run with a sedate 16 off 25 balls.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal leaves behind Mohinder Amarnath, Ashish Nehra; celebrates unprecedented feat in 2nd ODI at Lord's

Kohli's exit left India tottering at 31 for four, before Suryakumar Yadav (27 off 29 deliveries) and Hardik Pandya (29 from 44 balls) resurrected the innings. Wickets continued to tumble in London, with none of the visiting batters making any notable contribution at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a 44-ball 29 but India folded for 146 in the 39th over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Topley took 6-24, the best figures by any England bowler in an ODI. His haul surpassed Paul Collingwood's previous England best of 6-31 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2005.

Topley took six, while David Willey, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone picked up one wicket each. Topley, who became only the second English player to take six wickets in an ODI, claimed the player-of-the-match trophy.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal snared four wickets to bowl out the home side with an over to spare. The seasoned tweaker finished with 4-47 from his maximum 10 overs, including a burst of 3-18 in 16 deliveries that accounted for key batters Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

Jason Roy, who is struggling for runs, was the first one to depart. He hit 23 before chipping a Hardik Pandya delivery to fine leg. Bairstow continued his rich vein of form before being cleaned up by Chahal for 38. Chahal trapped Root (11) and Stokes (21) leg before wicket before England captain Jos Buttler missed a straight ball off Mohammed Shami to perish for four runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moeen Ali and David Willey put on 62 in 13 overs, bailing England out from a precarious position of 148 for six. Moeen top-scored with 47 while Willey, who was dropped twice on one and 23, hit 41.

England managed to avoid the embarrassment that they saw in the previous game at Oval. The Poms had slumped to 26-5 inside eight overs with Jasprit Bumrah wreaking havoc in the ODI series opener. The fast bowler recorded a career-best 6-19 to dismantle the 50-over world champions.

While England fielded an unchanged side for the second game, India recalled Kohli, who missed the Oval match with a groin problem. He returned to the set-up on the day where he was kept out of the squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series in the West Indies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON