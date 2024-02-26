Dhruv Jurel's Ranchi heroics draws 'outstanding, terrific' praise from Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

In the land of MS Dhoni, another wicketkeeper-batter became a sensation. Dhruv Jurel gave a glimpse of his abilities in Rajkot, but showed real performance was delivered in Ranchi as the youngster played a match-winning role for India. Jurel scored an inspiring 90 in the first innings on a tricky JSCA International Stadium track, before carving out a nerveless 39 not out in the final innings to steer India to a five-wicket win against England. The heroic efforts, which also handed India a series win against Ben Stokes and his men, were hailed by legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in blockbuster social media posts. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag praise Dhruv Jurel

India captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a promising 84-run stand on Day 4, adding to India's overnight score of 40 for no loss, before the England spinners helped the visitors crawl back into the game with quick wickets on either side of the break. India hence were reduced from 84 for no loss to 120 for five.

With still 52 runs left to win, Jurel continued his sublime form alongside Shubman Gill, scoring an unbeaten 39 off 77 balls as India wrapped up the chase with five wickets remaining.

Sachin was elated as India having defeated England in the Test series as he touched upon all the names that played a key role in the victory in Ranchi, but reserved special praise for the wicketkeeper-batter.

"The score is 3-won! India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match. It shows the character and the mental strength of our players. A great first spell in Test cricket for Akashdeep. @dhruvjurel21 was terrific at reading the length in both innings and his footwork was precise. His partnership with @imkuldeep18 kept us in the game in the 1st innings, and his knock in the 2nd innings helped us sail home. Kuldeep's spell in the 2nd innings was vital. Seniors like @ashwinravi99, @imjadeja and @ImRo45 did their jobs. @ShubmanGill showed great temperament in curbing his instinct in the chase and scored an important 50. So happy that the match as well as the series is ours," he tweeted.

Sehwag hailed Gill on his half-century knock in the second innings, but was more impressed with the way Jurel approached his knock in both the innings. He wrote: “A win to relish and cherish. Wonderful win , great composure shown by Shubman Gill but Dhruv Jurel was simply outstanding in a series winning effort. Something very nice about him in his calmness and his temperament . Top win this and a great team effort.”

Here are some of the other reactions from former cricketers:

The final Test match of the series will be played in Dharamsala, starting March 7.