'Bhuvneshwar Kumar back to full fitness': Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series

Team India came back from behind to clinch the five-match T20 International series 3-2 against England. There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field. Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 80 while Rohit Sharma hit 64 as India gave England a mammoth target of 225 runs to chase.

There was some pressure on the bowlers when Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler were batting. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Buttler from the equation in the 13th over to turn the tie towards the hosts and England never recovered from there as they lost the match by 36 runs.

There were a lot of positives from the series for India and former opener Aakash Chopra has highlighted some 'major' ones.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar back to full fitness...Hardik bowling full quota of overs. SKY and Ishan making the most of their chances. Thakur picking crucial wickets. Not to forget Iyer batting out of position and delivering. Major positives from the series," Chopra said on Twitter.

uring a discussion on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator also said that both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will have to be at their best for India to lift the World T20 trophy for the second time.

"One hundred percent. If India has to win the 2021 World Cup, it is necessary for Bumrah and Bhuvi to do well. Bumrah is evergreen, he did not have any injury issue. He has been bowling well and his workload is being managed," said Chopra.

Bhuvneshwar returned to the national side after a long injury layoff in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. He proved to be a vital figure in the series-deciding 5th T20I on Saturday, as he picked two crucial wickets and gave away just 15 runs in his 4 overs. He was named the man of the match after India won the encounter by 36 runs to seal the series 3-2.