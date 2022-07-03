Home / Cricket / Ex-England spinner rates India's pace attack, makes interesting comparisons with New Zealand ‘bowling standard’
Ex-England spinner rates India's pace attack, makes interesting comparisons with New Zealand ‘bowling standard’

The hosts have so far lost six wickets in response to India's 416 and have managed to pile 159 on the board. They still trail by 257 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Ollie Pope(BCCI Twitter)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 04:28 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Jonny Bairstow held his fort in the ongoing rescheduled Test between India and England in Edgbaston as the hosts were reduced to 84/5 at stumps on Day 2, trailing by 332 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter, who had struck a 157-ball 162 in the recent Test against New Zealand, which England won by seven wickets. However, in the Test against India, Bairstow find to play his natural game and could only muster 12 off 47 deliveries on Day 2 against a roaring Indian pace battery spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann made an interesting observation while sharing his thoughts on Bairstow failing to put a counter-attack on the Indian bowlers as he did against the Black Caps. “Jonny Bairstow looks a shadow of the player who was smashing it against New Zealand last week. He wasn’t facing bowling of this standard,” noted the ex-cricketer while doing commentating duties on Sony Six.

Bairstow, however, continued with his resistance on Day 3 and went on to complete his half-century in 81 balls. He resumed England's innings with captain Ben Stokes, who was dismissed on 25(36) in the opening session of Day 3.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

