IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya puts up incredible all-round show, emulates Yuvraj Singh with rare double against England

Hardik Pandya notched up his maiden Twenty20 international half-century and plucked four wickets as India beat England by 50 runs in Southampton on Friday. The all-rounder powered to his 50 off 30 balls, helping India put on 198-8 in the opening game of the series. He hit six fours and one towering six, off Matt Parkinson, before being dismissed for 51. Also Read | 'Trick in England is to play late. He was trying to play the ball early': Gavaskar points out major flaw in India batter

Hardik then scythed through the English top order, returning 4-33 from his four overs as the Jos Buttler-led side could only manage 148 in its limp run-chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed new skipper Buttler for nought and Pandya got rid of Liam Livingstone (0) and Jason Roy (4) in quick succession, leaving England reeling at 33-4.

Hardik's inspired show also helped him become the first Indian to score a fifty and take four wickets in a Twenty20 International. With his rare double, he also joined Yuvraj Singh, who had hit a half-century along with taking three wickets in the 2009/10 series against Sri Lanka.

Before Hardik's brisk fifty, it was Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) who pumelled the English bowlers. Captain Rohit Sharma, who was back in the side after recovering from Covid-19, lavished praise on Hardik, who has hit a purple patch following a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Gujarat Titans. "It was a great performance from ball one. There was an intent shown by the batters," Rohit said after the game.

"Hardik prepared himself wonderfully from the IPL. His bowling is something he wanted to do more of. He came in, bowled quick, and got rewards for his variation.

"The opening bowlers swung the ball well which stopped England's batters in the powerplay. We took it into consideration with the toss," he added.

Hardik has had his fair share of injuries before finding rhythm with the responsibility to lead Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He talked about capitalizing on the chances and his incredible turnaround.

"The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took 4 wickets and scored some 30. So I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take 4 wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now. For me a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready," said Hardik, who also claimed the player-of-the-match award.

The kind of break I took before this run of play I want to capitalize on the opportunities. I felt I needed that break. It is about giving your 100% and when you don't do that, there is no point playing. So I needed that break and now I am happy to be in this place right now," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON