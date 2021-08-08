'It wasn't going to last long but India refused to bat': Lloyd reacts to Pant, Rahul's attempt to walk off during rain

Former England cricketer David Lloyd was not pleased with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's decision to walk off the ground as passing showers threatened to impact play on Day 3 of the first Test between India and England. With 11 balls bowled in the day, the rain came down heavily and resulted in the players leaving the ground. However, the proceedings resumed soon after with India's overnight batsmen Rahul and Pant taking India forward.

It was one of those stop-start days in Nottingham, and shortly after play resumed in the first session, there was another brief spell of rain. It was light and, in all probability, nothing more than passing showers but Rahul and Pant opted to go off the field. The on-field umpire Michael Gough allowed the Indian batsmen to leave the ground, before James Anderson stepped in and talked to the umpire to carry on, sensing that the rain was going to be short-lived.

READ | Mohammed Siraj and Sam Curran involved in argument, Virat Kohli plays pacifier - Watch video

Gough heard Anderson and play went on without any interruption for the time being even as Rahul and Pant reluctantly agreed to play on. Lloyd, however, was not happy with what transpired and felt that the officials needed to take more control of the game rather than allow players to dictate terms.

"Who is running this game? The umpires or the players? We had a squally shower come over Trent Bridge that clearly wasn’t going to last long but India refused to bat. Michael Gough was just letting them walk off until Jimmy Anderson intervened and they carried on. It’s not his job! The umpires need to be much, much firmer," Lloyd wrote in the Daily Mail.

A former cricketer-turned-commentator, Lloyd raised concerns over England's top order, especially Dominic Sibley, who scored 18 and 28 in the two innings, and feels that sometime during the series, young Haseeb Hammed might get a look-in.

"There will be a debate about England’s top order and we’ve been looking at what’s around the county circuit. One distinguished person in cricket told me Dom Sibley is not even the best opener at Warwickshire. Step forward Rob Yates. And closer to the team Haseeb Hameed is emerging from the most almighty doldrums. He will get his chance again," Lloyd pointed out.