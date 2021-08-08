Home / Cricket / Siraj and Sam Curran involved in argument, Kohli plays pacifier - Watch video
Mohammad Siraj, left, listens to captain Virat Kohli before bowling his next delivery during the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.(AP)
cricket

Siraj and Sam Curran involved in argument, Kohli plays pacifier - Watch video

  • Before things could get out of hand, India captain Virat Kohli walked up to Siraj and asked him to calm down.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 07:57 AM IST

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and England all-rounder Sam Curran were involved in a tense moment on Day 4 of the first Test between the two teams at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday. Siraj and Curran exchanged a few words after the England batsman cracked a four off the India pacer but before things could get out of hand, Siraj was calmed down by none other than India captain Virat Kohli.

The incident took place in the 74th over of the England innings. The home team was buoyed by Joe Root's 21st century as he, along with Curran, attempted to extend England's lead, which at that point, had already crossed 150. With England approaching the 250-run mark, Curran frustrated India with his batting. Siraj dropped a ball that was short and wide and Curran cashed in on it with a cracking cut shot for four. But an unimpressed Siraj went up to Curran's face and mouthed a few words.

An unfazed Curran responded to Siraj with a gesture that signalled asking the bowler to go back to his mark, which apparently infuriated the India fast bowler further. But before things could get out of hand, India captain Virat Kohli walked up to Siraj and asked him to calm down. In the next over, Siraj would get hit for another boundary from Curran but the India fast bowler did have the final laugh. Although Siraj did not pick up Curran's wicket, he did take the catch at mid-on to dismiss him off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

This isn't the first instance of Siraj being involved in an exchange with an England player in the series. On Day 3, Siraj, who picked up three wickets in the match, had a run-in with James Anderson when the Indian pacer was batting. Anderson tried to get under Siraj's skin after he had played and missed a delivery. But Siraj did not back up and said something back to Anderson.

india vs england sam curran virat kohli
