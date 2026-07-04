IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Ahead of the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, once again the big question stares fans in the face: will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his debut for India? ...Read More

If one goes by what bowling coach Morne Morkel said on the eve of the match, the 15-year-old star will have to wait longer. But since there is so much pressure on the team management to play him, they might succumb to it.

The first T20I at Chester-le-Street had been abandoned due to rain on Wednesday after India put 189/7 on the board. The Indian team is under tremendous pressure to do well in this series after losing to Ireland in the preceding two T20Is.