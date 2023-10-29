Ouch! Livingstone's nasty landing after Rohit Sharma's catch during IND vs ENG reignites poor outfield debate - Watch

Rohit Sharma has been enjoying supreme form at the ongoing World Cup and is the leading run-scorer from the Indian camp. He displayed a similar form in the ongoing encounter against England in Lucknow. While his peers struggled to get going on the surface, which is a bit on the slower side, Rohit stood firm before getting out in the 37th over. (Follow | India vs England Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023)

Liam Livingstone takes the catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma(REUTERS)

Rohit was dismissed for 87(101) by Adil Rashid as he took the aerial route only to find Liam Livingstone in the deep. However, Livingstone in the process hurt his knee due to the outfield, which drew plenty of ire of social media.

As Livingstone went for the catch, which he collected cleanly, his knee got stuck on the grass, leaving him in pain. Livingstone was then attended by physio, following which he carried on fielding.

Soon after the moment many fans took to social media and slammed the outfield at the Ekana Stadium. Here are a few:

The outfield of few venues have been under the scanner for similar reasons. The scenic stadium in Dharamsala too had a similar problem and players were cautioned to avoid diving.

Meanwhile, India accumulated 229/9 in 50 overs after being invited to bat by Jos Buttler. Chris Woakes and David Willey combined early and rattled the top order and reduced India to 40/3 in 11.5 overs.

Rohit along with KL Rahul then steadied India's ship and stitched 91 runs for the fourth wicket. Rahul was then Willey for 39(58), following which Rohit moved things along with Suryakumar Yadav.

The duo added 33 runs together before Rashid removed Rohit, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Suryakumar was dismissed for 49(47).

If we move our focus to England bowlers, Willey returned with three scalps from his full quota of overs. Woakes and Rashid picked two wickets each, while Mark Wood picked one.

