Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘I was sceptical about his ability as keeper’: Ex-IND batter notes Rishabh Pant's improvement 'remarkable like Dhoni’
cricket

‘I was sceptical about his ability as keeper’: Ex-IND batter notes Rishabh Pant's improvement 'remarkable like Dhoni’

With the bat, Rishabh Pant put a 10 out of 10 show at Edgbaston, scoring a 111-ball 146 in the first inning and followed it up with another 50-plus knock in the second.
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant prepares to catch the ball during the 5th Test at Edgbaston(AP)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 04:39 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rishabh Pant was one of the positive from the recent India vs England Test at Edgbaston, which the hosts won by seven wickets. Pant's dynamic approach with the bat, which saw the 24-year-old hit shots all around the park, helped India dictate the show for most part of the game before Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root swung the momentum back into England's favour.

With the bat, Pant put a 10 out of 10 show, scoring a 111-ball 146 in the first inning and followed it up with another 50-plus knock in the second. While talks mostly revolved around Pant's batting, one area which caught the eye of ex-India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was his show behind the stumps.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant soars high, new low for Virat Kohli after 2053 days in latest ICC Test rankings

Manjrekar was mighty impressed with Pant's glovework and he went on to draw a comparison between him and his predecessor and wicketkeeping legend MS Dhoni.

“I just love how seriously he has taken that (wicketkeeping) job. Because, after doing well with the bat, you can sometimes ease off. I was a little sceptical about his ability as a keeper, especially in these kind of conditions. The big news for India is the growth of Pant the wicketkeeper,” Manjrekar noted during an interaction on Sony Six, the official broadcaster of the India-England series.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: 'Rishabh Pant will dominate T20 cricket. No boundary big enough for him'

“You don’t see him chattering much around the stumps. He has taken the job very seriously, and his improvement has been remarkable, just like Dhoni. How he sort of improved as a keeper. I loved his commitment because you can take this job a little easy while being so successful as a batter. It’s strikingly brilliant,” he added.

Pant completed four catches in bot the innings combined at Edgbaston.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
rishabh pant india vs england
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP