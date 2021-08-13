Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'The rain gods don't come to help England': Aakash Chopra makes predictions for Day 2 of second Test
cricket

'The rain gods don't come to help England': Aakash Chopra makes predictions for Day 2 of second Test

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that he believes India will cross the 375-run mark and also predicted the number of runs Rahul will score.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)

Team India have gotten off to an extremely strong start in the second Test match against England at Lord's. At stumps on Day 1, the Virat Kohli-led side finds itself at 276/3. While opener Rohit Sharma scored 83, fellow partner KL Rahul remained unbeaten overnight on 127. Analyzing the opening day of the Test, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra made some bold predictions about the second. 

"India will score more than 375 runs. They are still 100 runs away from that, I feel they will reach till there."

READ |  'No boss, I don't have any time': Sharma clears misconceptions about his batting

"I feel Rahul will cross the 150-run mark. Fingers, toes, everything crossed," said Chopra.

Talking about the home side, Chopra made two other bold predictions. He quipped that while Anderson, who has already taken two wickets, will take two. Moreover, the cricketer-turned-commentator also believes that England will lose around three wickets on Friday if ‘the rain gods don't come to help’ the hosts.  

"Anderson will take two more wickets. Yes, I expect from Jimmy Anderson that he has already taken two wickets and he will take two more before India is bowled out."

"England, I feel, by evening can lose three or even more than three wickets. I think India will assert a lot of control, obviously, all that if the rain doesn't fall and the rain gods don't come to help England. This day in my opinion is going to belong to India one more time.”

Virat Kohli looked set for an half-century on the first day of the second Test but fell for 42 runs just 5.2 overs before the end of day’s play. India will resume their innings with Rahane and Rahul on the crease. 

