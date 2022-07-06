Wasim Jaffer corrects typo in Michael Vaughan's tweet, reminds ex-England captain the ‘scoreline’

Team India lost a Test, which many believed they should have won. The Indian unit-led by Jasprit Bumrah dictated the show for most parts of the match at Edgbaston, however, a commanding show by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root swung the match back into England's favour and they eventually won the contest by seven wickets. While there was a cracking contest on the pitch, ex-cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer continued to fire shots at each other on Twitter.

Soon after the match was over Vaughan as usual took a poke against Jaffer and wrote: “Just checking are ok @WasimJaffer14”. Jaffer as usual didn't hold back and came up with a quirky response and while doing so he also pointed a typo in Vaughan's tweet. In all the excitement, You forgot to write 'you'. Check the scoreline, It's only 2-2," wrote Jaffer.

Needing a stiff 378 to win in the fourth innings, the English batters made a mockery of it and played shots all around the park. The charge started with England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees providing the hosts with a perfect start. The pair added over 107 runs for the opening wicket, which was later carried forward by some fine batting display by Bairstow and Root.

Both Bairstow and Root went on to score their individual centuries as England, who started the chase in the second session of Day 4, completed it before the opening session was done on the final day. The match saw Bairstow hit centuries in both the innings.

Following the conclusion of the red-ball contest, the action now shifts to limited-overs with the 1st T20I scheduled to be played on July 7 at Hampshire. Rohit Sharma, who missed the Test due to Covid, will return to action, while the other senior players will be available for the remaining white-ball matches from the 2nd T20I, which will be played on July 9 at Edgbaston.

