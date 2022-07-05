Records tumble as Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow lead England to incredible 7-wicket win over India

England managed to chase down a target of 378 runs within the first session of the fifth day against India, thus helping them level the series in an extraordinary fashion. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both ended the match with unbeaten centuries and the partnership between them stood at 269 runs off 316 balls when the former scored the winning run. While Root continued the sublime form he has been in for the past two years, Bairstow has scored a fourth century in his last five Test innings.

The hosts have brought down a number of records and set some incredible milestones with the win. Here is a comprehensive list of them:

England's highest successful run chase in Test cricket: England have reset the record for their highest successful run chase in Test cricket for the second time in the last four years. While they needed an innings of a lifetime from Ben Stokes and an extraordinary last wicket stand to pull off the record chase in the 2019 Headingley Test against Australia, Root and Bairstow got them to the new record target on a canter. This is also the eighth highest successful run chase by any team in Test cricket.

Highest successful run chase against India in Test cricket: England have surpassed a record that has been standing since 1977 with this win. Australia had previously chased down 339 against India at Perth with Tony Mann scoring his only Test century.

First team to chase over 250 runs in 4 consecutive Tests: England had chased down targets of 277, 299 and 296 before this match. All of those chases came against reigning World Test Champions New Zealand and the win on Tuesday came against WTC runners-up India.

Second biggest first innings lead that ended in a defeat for India: India had a lead of 132 runs in the first innings of this match, which is only behind the 192-run lead they had against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015 before Rangana Herath spun a web around them and got them all out for 112 runs. India lost the match by 63 runs.

Fourth highest fourth innings partnership: Root and Bairstow's partnership of 269 not out is also the second highest unbeaten stand in the fourth innings of a Test.

